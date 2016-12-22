Michigan prosecutors are still defying the Supreme Court
Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes.But according... Senate Republicans refused to give President Obama's pick to replace Supreme Court Justice Scalia even the courtesy of a... We've written plenty about Montgomery v. Louisiana , the January Supreme Court decision that found all juveniles mandatorily convicted and sentenced to life without parole had to be resentenced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|15 min
|swampmudd
|2,206
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|15 hr
|Jigger
|3
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|18 hr
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10)
|18 hr
|Faith Michigan
|3
|PC found dead after discovering body of his pol...
|Fri
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|vGRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: Michigan Republ...
|Dec 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Michigan is One Step Closer to a 75 MPH Speed L...
|Dec 15
|Faith Michigan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC