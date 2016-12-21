Michigan AG says there will be more charges in Flint
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette will announce additional charges in the investigation into the drinking water in the city of Flint. Schuette's office told the Detroit Free Press that the attorney general will hold a press conference Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. along with Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton and head of the investigation Todd Flood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|4 min
|spud
|2,180
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|45 min
|Jigger
|3
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|3 hr
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10)
|4 hr
|Faith Michigan
|3
|PC found dead after discovering body of his pol...
|Fri
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|vGRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: Michigan Republ...
|Dec 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Michigan is One Step Closer to a 75 MPH Speed L...
|Dec 15
|Faith Michigan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC