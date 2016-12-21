Mascot Renegade falls during Orange Bowl pregame ceremony
The mascot horse fell during the pregame ceremony Friday with Indian warrior Osceola aboard. Osceola was about to plant his flaming spear in the turf when Renegade began to backpedal awkwardly and went down as the crowd gasped.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|F c trump in the as
|2,676
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Thu
|Crystal Vision
|3
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Dec 28
|Phil
|4
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10)
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|3
|PC found dead after discovering body of his pol...
|Dec 23
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|vGRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: Michigan Republ...
|Dec 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC