Letter writer reminds Hillary Clinton to look in mirror for blame
Hillary Clinton has named the people responsible for her loss: James Comey and Vladimir Putin. A few questions directed at Clinton: Did Putin tell her to virtually ignore Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, traditionally Democratic strongholds? Did Putin tell her to refer to hard-working, blue-collar white Americans as a basket of deplorables? Did Comey tell her to set up her own private server and risk national security information, even after being warned three times by the state department to shut it down? Seems that she wasn't that concerned about hacking at that time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 min
|Chilli J
|2,427
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Sat
|Jigger
|3
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10)
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|3
|PC found dead after discovering body of his pol...
|Dec 23
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|vGRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: Michigan Republ...
|Dec 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Michigan is One Step Closer to a 75 MPH Speed L...
|Dec 15
|Faith Michigan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC