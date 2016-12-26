Letter writer reminds Hillary Clinton...

Letter writer reminds Hillary Clinton to look in mirror for blame

Hillary Clinton has named the people responsible for her loss: James Comey and Vladimir Putin. A few questions directed at Clinton: Did Putin tell her to virtually ignore Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, traditionally Democratic strongholds? Did Putin tell her to refer to hard-working, blue-collar white Americans as a basket of deplorables? Did Comey tell her to set up her own private server and risk national security information, even after being warned three times by the state department to shut it down? Seems that she wasn't that concerned about hacking at that time.

