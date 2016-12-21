Jake Butt Injury Update: Michigan TE ...

Jake Butt Injury Update: Michigan TE Reportedly Tore ACL in Orange Bowl

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: BleacherReport

Michigan tight end Jake Butt left the Wolverines' 33-32 Orange Bowl loss to the Florida State Seminoles on Friday early with a knee injury, and it was reported Saturday that he suffered a torn ACL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 23 min True Judgment 2,775
News Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com... Sat Wu Nanjing China 5
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Dec 29 Crystal Vision 3
Need help with unemployment!!! Dec 24 Faith Michigan 2
News Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10) Dec 24 Faith Michigan 3
News PC found dead after discovering body of his pol... Dec 23 Go Blue Forever 1
News vGRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: Michigan Republ... Dec 15 Cordwainer Trout 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,404 • Total comments across all topics: 277,510,591

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC