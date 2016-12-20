In Michigan, Anti-Pipeline Activists Aim to Save Their Great Lakes
A demonstration against Line 5 brings Native people together at the St. Ignace side of the Mackinac Bridge on Sept. 26, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|29 min
|Pres Mr Donald J ...
|2,332
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Sat
|Jigger
|3
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Sat
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10)
|Sat
|Faith Michigan
|3
|PC found dead after discovering body of his pol...
|Dec 23
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|vGRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: Michigan Republ...
|Dec 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Michigan is One Step Closer to a 75 MPH Speed L...
|Dec 15
|Faith Michigan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC