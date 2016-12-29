How Trump Won Michigan And Began A Political Realignment
On Monday, November 7, 2016, one day before the election, Hillary Clinton campaigned at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan. This is a suburb of Grand Rapids in the Republican stronghold of Ottawa County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|44 min
|Aquarius-wy
|2,586
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|21 hr
|Crystal Vision
|3
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Wed
|Phil
|4
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10)
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|3
|PC found dead after discovering body of his pol...
|Dec 23
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|vGRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: Michigan Republ...
|Dec 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC