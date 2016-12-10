How the DeVos family has helped shape...

How the DeVos family has helped shape education policy in Michigan

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MLive.com

President-elect Donald Trump calls out to the media as he and Betsy DeVos pose for photographs at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Carolyn Kaster Betsy DeVos might not have been a household name before she was announced as President-elect Donald Trump's choice for U.S. Education Secretary, but she and members of her family have long been fixtures in education policy both in Michigan and nationally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 16 min swampmudd 2,206
News Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com... 15 hr Jigger 3
Need help with unemployment!!! 18 hr Faith Michigan 2
News Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10) 18 hr Faith Michigan 3
News PC found dead after discovering body of his pol... Fri Go Blue Forever 1
News vGRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: Michigan Republ... Dec 15 Cordwainer Trout 1
News Michigan is One Step Closer to a 75 MPH Speed L... Dec 15 Faith Michigan 2
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,739 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,390

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC