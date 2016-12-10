How the DeVos family has helped shape education policy in Michigan
President-elect Donald Trump calls out to the media as he and Betsy DeVos pose for photographs at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Carolyn Kaster Betsy DeVos might not have been a household name before she was announced as President-elect Donald Trump's choice for U.S. Education Secretary, but she and members of her family have long been fixtures in education policy both in Michigan and nationally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|16 min
|swampmudd
|2,206
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|15 hr
|Jigger
|3
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|18 hr
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10)
|18 hr
|Faith Michigan
|3
|PC found dead after discovering body of his pol...
|Fri
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|vGRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: Michigan Republ...
|Dec 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Michigan is One Step Closer to a 75 MPH Speed L...
|Dec 15
|Faith Michigan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC