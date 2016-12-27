Former Michigan Chamber of Commerce CEO Defends Betsy DeVos
The former CEO of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce is defending President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for education secretary, Betsy DeVos. Jim Barrett writes in a column at the Lansing State Journal that the national media is spreading "misinformation" about DeVos and that he is "here to set the record straight" about her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 min
|Captain Yesterday
|2,487
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Dec 24
|Jigger
|3
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10)
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|3
|PC found dead after discovering body of his pol...
|Dec 23
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|vGRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: Michigan Republ...
|Dec 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Michigan is One Step Closer to a 75 MPH Speed L...
|Dec 15
|Faith Michigan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC