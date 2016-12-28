Firefighters rescue dog from icy White Lake
Around 9:40 a.m., firefighters were called to help the Muskegon County Animal Control rescue a dog that fell into icy White Lake in Whitehall, according to a White Lake Fire Authority Facebook post . Wearing ice water rescue gear, three firefighters with the White Lake Fire Authority linked together to pull the dog nearly 100 yards to shore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|3 hr
|President Donald ...
|2,555
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|4 hr
|Crystal Vision
|3
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Wed
|Phil
|4
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10)
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|3
|PC found dead after discovering body of his pol...
|Dec 23
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|vGRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: Michigan Republ...
|Dec 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC