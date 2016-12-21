ESPN analyst rants about 'arrogant' Michigan fans
Speaking on ESPN Radio's "Mike & Mike" on Thursday, Finebaum ripped into Michigan football fans, seemingly out of the blue, when asked which school's fan base he finds the most "arrogant." "Michigan fans lately have been the worst," Finebaum said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|3 min
|berklee
|2,577
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|13 hr
|Crystal Vision
|3
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Wed
|Phil
|4
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10)
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|3
|PC found dead after discovering body of his pol...
|Dec 23
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|vGRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: Michigan Republ...
|Dec 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC