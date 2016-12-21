Drunken driving, part II: See Michigan counties with lowest arrest rates
This slideshow lists the 25 Michigan counties with the lowest arrest rate for driving while drunk or high on drugs between 2011 and 2015. The rate is based on arrests as compared to the county's number of licensed drivers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|3 hr
|President Donald ...
|2,555
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|4 hr
|Crystal Vision
|3
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Wed
|Phil
|4
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10)
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|3
|PC found dead after discovering body of his pol...
|Dec 23
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|vGRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: Michigan Republ...
|Dec 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC