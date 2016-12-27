DNA helps ID Michigan man who died in Arkansas in 1989
Michigan State Police say a man who died along an Arkansas highway in 1989 has been identified as a long-missing Battle Creek man. Charles Cornell was 30 when he was last seen by relatives in 1986.
