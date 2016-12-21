Detroit home buyer finds mummified bo...

Detroit home buyer finds mummified body during inspection

16 hrs ago

A seemingly mundane home inspection for a potential home buyer in Detroit turned grisly on Thursday when a mummified body turned up inside the garage. Police told The Detroit News on Friday that investigators are trying to determine whose decomposing body was in a 1990 or 1991 Plymouth Acclaim on the 19900 block of Spencer.

