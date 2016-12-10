Chance of freezing rain Christmas night highlights Detroit's weekend forecast
A chance of freezing rain Sunday night, Dec. 25 highlights a holiday weekend forecast consisting of cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-30s. The National Weather Service projects mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 38 degrees Saturday, Dec. 24. Temperatures will drop into the mid-20s overnight before rising back into the mid-30s for Christmas Day.
