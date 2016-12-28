Burke Will Bike Into Icy Lake Michigan to Raise Money for Vision Zero Efforts

This seems like a good time to thank Active Transportation Alliance director Ron Burke for his years of advocacy for biking, walking, and transit, since it's not clear whether he will survive the group's upcoming fundraising stunt. In an extreme twist on the famed Ice Bucket Challenge , Burke plans to ride his bike into the ice-water basin that is Lake Michigan in January to raise money for Active Trans' work promoting Vision Zero and other street safety initiatives.

