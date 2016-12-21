Brian Fedoronko, M.D. named new Southeast Medical Director of Priority Health
He will assume his new responsibilities on December 30, 2016 and will work from the organization's Southfield office. In the newly created position, Fedoronko will oversee the overall clinical vision and direction in southeast Michigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|47 min
|President Donald ...
|2,657
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Thu
|Crystal Vision
|3
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Dec 28
|Phil
|4
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10)
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|3
|PC found dead after discovering body of his pol...
|Dec 23
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|vGRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: Michigan Republ...
|Dec 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC