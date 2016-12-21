Attention to detail has P.J. Fleck lauding Cotton Bowl hospitality
The Western Michigan football team has a pretty good situation at home in Kalamazoo but the Broncos have found some specialized accoutrements awaiting them in Texas. The Broncos arrived in Dallas on Monday to begin preparations for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl and were greeted with a custom-wrapped charter buses, a marching band arrival and tiles with their names on them as they walked through the entryway.
