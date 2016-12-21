A timeline of the water crisis in Flint, Michigan
FLINT, Mich. - It's been nearly a year since Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder declared a state of emergency in Flint, Michigan, where a man-made public health crisis embroiled his administration in scrutiny and led to criminal charges against a number of public officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|4 min
|spud
|2,180
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|44 min
|Jigger
|3
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|3 hr
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10)
|4 hr
|Faith Michigan
|3
|PC found dead after discovering body of his pol...
|Fri
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|vGRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: Michigan Republ...
|Dec 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Michigan is One Step Closer to a 75 MPH Speed L...
|Dec 15
|Faith Michigan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC