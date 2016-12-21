800-pound, interactive periodic table...

800-pound, interactive periodic table at UT inspires living science

Dec. 27, 2016: Read more: La Prensa

Dec. 27, 2016: It's the first of its kind at a university or museum in Ohio and Michigan and possibly the only life-size periodic table in the world built and filled by a community. The 800-pound, interactive periodic table bolted to the wall inside the main entrance to The University of Toledo's Wolfe Hall features 118 LED-illuminated glass boxes.

