800-pound, interactive periodic table at UT inspires living science
Dec. 27, 2016: It's the first of its kind at a university or museum in Ohio and Michigan and possibly the only life-size periodic table in the world built and filled by a community. The 800-pound, interactive periodic table bolted to the wall inside the main entrance to The University of Toledo's Wolfe Hall features 118 LED-illuminated glass boxes.
