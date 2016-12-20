2016 Lame-Duck Session Not So Lame In Michigan
At a time when political friction is high, Michigan state leaders are being applauded for coming together to help children and families. The lame duck legislative session just wrapped up with passage of several measures, including a supplemental budget bill that will fix issues with the federal Heat and Eat program and provide food assistance for 338,000 families.
