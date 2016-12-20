10 superhero films that will rule 2017

10 superhero films that will rule 2017

With 2017 just round the corner, we preview the big superhero flicks that'll thrill your inner nerd next year - from legendary team ups to Lego adaptations of your favourite characters , 2017 will have something for everyone. Wonder Woman will be the first female led superhero movie since 2005's Elektra and after her first outing in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice fans are eager for to see more.

