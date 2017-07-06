Too many kids are exposed to lead in these Maine towns
Many more Maine children are considered at high risk for lead poisoning under updated rules that are prompting an increase in home inspections. In September, Maine implemented new guidelines for lead exposure among children that conform with federal recommendations.
