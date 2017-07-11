These Maine High Schoolers Made a Boat. Then It Washed Up in Scotland

Students in the Kennebunk Alternative High School program, who worked in partnership with the Landing School of Boat Building and Design and the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, constructed the boat back in December, the Students were hoping the boat would make landfall in Ireland, but it drifted with the ocean's current south toward Spain and north past Ireland before washing ashore on one of Scotland's Western Isles. The boat, which some skeptical students named "The Little Boat that Could," is not done traveling the globe yet.

