The Latest: Police don't know what sparked killings in Maine

Maine state police say they don't know what drove a man to kill three people and wound another before being fatally shot in a confrontation with officers. Spokesman Steve McCausland says detectives are trying to determine what sparked the violence Wednesday morning in the town of Madison.

