The Latest: Police don't know what sparked killings in Maine
Maine state police say they don't know what drove a man to kill three people and wound another before being fatally shot in a confrontation with officers. Spokesman Steve McCausland says detectives are trying to determine what sparked the violence Wednesday morning in the town of Madison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate Republican Health Care Bill In Peril
|Jun 28
|longtail
|1
|Maine needs leadership, not acrimony, to pass a...
|Jun 26
|longtail
|1
|Let's be clear: Eliminating Maine's education s...
|Jun 20
|longtail
|1
|Maine Master Gardener program helps communities...
|Jun 17
|jasmina1990
|1
|Poliquin: The state should take control of nati...
|Jun 8
|longtail
|1
|UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May '17
|Paul
|6
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC