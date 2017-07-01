TD Bank, credit unions cut fees to Mainers affected by shutdown
The New Jersey-based TD Bank and Maine's credit unions announced this week that they will offer special loans to furloughed state government employees or people receiving welfare benefits through Sept. 1, or until the shutdown ends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate Republican Health Care Bill In Peril
|Jun 28
|longtail
|1
|Maine needs leadership, not acrimony, to pass a...
|Jun 26
|longtail
|1
|Let's be clear: Eliminating Maine's education s...
|Jun 20
|longtail
|1
|Maine Master Gardener program helps communities...
|Jun 17
|jasmina1990
|1
|Poliquin: The state should take control of nati...
|Jun 8
|longtail
|1
|UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May '17
|Paul
|6
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC