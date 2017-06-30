States Miss Budget Deadline, Go Into Full Or Partial Shutdown Mode
New Jersey, Maine and Illinois are all facing at least partial government shutdowns after their legislatures failed to pass budgets. Washington and Alaska managed eleventh-hour deals to avoid a similar fate.
