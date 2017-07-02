Severe thunderstorms, 2 tornadoes wre...

Severe thunderstorms, 2 tornadoes wreak havoc in western Maine

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

A series of strong thunderstorms - and two confirmed tornadoes - brought down trees, flooded and blocked roads, displaced campers and knocked out power on Saturday in the western reaches of Maine, according to the National Weather Service. While Maine is no stranger to summer storms, having two twisters touch down less than four hours apart was an extraordinary weather event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate Republican Health Care Bill In Peril Jun 28 longtail 1
News Maine needs leadership, not acrimony, to pass a... Jun 26 longtail 1
News Let's be clear: Eliminating Maine's education s... Jun 20 longtail 1
News Maine Master Gardener program helps communities... Jun 17 jasmina1990 1
News Poliquin: The state should take control of nati... Jun 8 longtail 1
News UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa... May '17 longtail 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) May '17 Paul 6
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,578 • Total comments across all topics: 282,197,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC