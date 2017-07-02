Severe thunderstorms, 2 tornadoes wreak havoc in western Maine
A series of strong thunderstorms - and two confirmed tornadoes - brought down trees, flooded and blocked roads, displaced campers and knocked out power on Saturday in the western reaches of Maine, according to the National Weather Service. While Maine is no stranger to summer storms, having two twisters touch down less than four hours apart was an extraordinary weather event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate Republican Health Care Bill In Peril
|Jun 28
|longtail
|1
|Maine needs leadership, not acrimony, to pass a...
|Jun 26
|longtail
|1
|Let's be clear: Eliminating Maine's education s...
|Jun 20
|longtail
|1
|Maine Master Gardener program helps communities...
|Jun 17
|jasmina1990
|1
|Poliquin: The state should take control of nati...
|Jun 8
|longtail
|1
|UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May '17
|Paul
|6
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC