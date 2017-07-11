Republicans Stand Strong, Eliminate T...

Republicans Stand Strong, Eliminate Tax Increase from Budget; Government Shutdown Ends

AUGUSTA – A three-day state government shutdown ended early Tuesday morning with a signature from Maine Republican Governor Paul R. LePage on the biennial budget for fiscal years 2018-19. Negotiations on the budget went late into Monday night as the Governor hosted multiple meetings in his Cabinet Room with House Speaker Sara Gideon, Republican House Minority Leader Ken Fredette and other House Republicans.

