Random Ideas to rock Belfast's Crosby Center Opening
Random Ideas, a band of teen triplets from China, Maine, will play at the opening of the new Crosby Center in Belfast on July 9. The band has won a couple of Battles of the Bands and also came in 3rd in Maine's Got Talent. Random Ideas, a band of teen triplets from China, Maine, will play at the opening of the new Crosby Center in Belfast on July 9. The band has won a couple of Battles of the Bands and also came in 3rd in Maine's Got Talent.
