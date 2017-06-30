Random Ideas to rock Belfast's Crosby Center Opening

Random Ideas, a band of teen triplets from China, Maine, will play at the opening of the new Crosby Center in Belfast on July 9. The band has won a couple of Battles of the Bands and also came in 3rd in Maine's Got Talent. Random Ideas, a band of teen triplets from China, Maine, will play at the opening of the new Crosby Center in Belfast on July 9. The band has won a couple of Battles of the Bands and also came in 3rd in Maine's Got Talent.

