Mount Battie: A view to remember
The view from the top of Mount Battie is among the most remarkable and beautiful in Maine, and perhaps all of New England. High above Camden, amid green mountains with a dotting of ships and the entire ocean stretching out below, Edna St. Vincent Millay is believed to have been inspired to write her poem, "Renascence": The poem was published in 1917.
