Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Charleston
Joshua C. Long, 29, was traveling east on Main Road in Charleston around 2:44 p.m. when his blue 2005 Mazda Sedan left the road and struck several trees, according to the Maine State Police. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call either Maine State Police Trooper Bryan Creamer or Sgt.
