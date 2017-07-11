Maine's governor accused the press of...

Maine's governor accused the press of lying. Then, the press found the evidence

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Poynter Online

Sometimes it takes a village to find the truth - or at least a handful of fact-checking news partners. Even though journalism is a competitive Read More Maine Gov. Paul LePage pauses during a meeting to discuss the state's efforts to fight the opioid epidemic, Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at the State House in Augusta, Maine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Poynter Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate Republican Health Care Bill In Peril Jun 28 longtail 1
News Maine needs leadership, not acrimony, to pass a... Jun 26 longtail 1
News Let's be clear: Eliminating Maine's education s... Jun 20 longtail 1
News Maine Master Gardener program helps communities... Jun 17 jasmina1990 1
News Poliquin: The state should take control of nati... Jun 8 longtail 1
News UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa... May '17 longtail 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) May '17 Paul 6
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Sudan
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,876 • Total comments across all topics: 282,315,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC