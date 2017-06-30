Maine gunman kills wife, son and neig...

Maine gunman kills wife, son and neighbor

Gunman killed his wife, son and neighbor because he thought she was cheating on him before police shot him dead Carroll Tuttle Jr. fatally shot his wife Lori Hayden, 52, their son, Dustin Tuttle, 25 Tuttle Jr. also killed their neighbor Mike Spalding, 57 Carroll Tuttle Jr., 51, of Bangor, Maine, went on a murderous rampage on Wednesday, shooting dead wife Lori Hayden, 52, their son, Dustin Tuttle, 25, and their neighbor Mike Spalding, 57 before being killed himself by deputies. Spalding's son, Michael J Spalding, revealed Thursday that Tuttle Jr. believed that his wife was having an affair with his father.

