Maine gunman kills wife, son and neighbor
Gunman killed his wife, son and neighbor because he thought she was cheating on him before police shot him dead Carroll Tuttle Jr. fatally shot his wife Lori Hayden, 52, their son, Dustin Tuttle, 25 Tuttle Jr. also killed their neighbor Mike Spalding, 57 Carroll Tuttle Jr., 51, of Bangor, Maine, went on a murderous rampage on Wednesday, shooting dead wife Lori Hayden, 52, their son, Dustin Tuttle, 25, and their neighbor Mike Spalding, 57 before being killed himself by deputies. Spalding's son, Michael J Spalding, revealed Thursday that Tuttle Jr. believed that his wife was having an affair with his father.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate Republican Health Care Bill In Peril
|Jun 28
|longtail
|1
|Maine needs leadership, not acrimony, to pass a...
|Jun 26
|longtail
|1
|Let's be clear: Eliminating Maine's education s...
|Jun 20
|longtail
|1
|Maine Master Gardener program helps communities...
|Jun 17
|jasmina1990
|1
|Poliquin: The state should take control of nati...
|Jun 8
|longtail
|1
|UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May '17
|Paul
|6
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC