Maine Beer brings record crowd to BjorFestival in Reykjavik, Iceland

19 hrs ago

Maine brewers are riding high after hosting the largest craft beer festival in Icelandic history to rave reviews. More than 1,500 attendees enjoyed beer from Maine and Icelandic breweries at the BjA3rFestival event held at Eimskip's waterfront headquarters in the SundahA fn neighborhood of Reykjavik on June 24th.

Chicago, IL

