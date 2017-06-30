Maine 3YOs compete in Sires Stakes
The sophomore trotting divisions of the Maine Sire Stakes program made their premier stop at Scarborough Downs on Thursday with a grand total of 16 colts and fillies gathered to vie for their share of purses totaling $30,328, in what remains a rather lucrative, yet apparently under appreciated opportunity, along the national sire stakes circuit. The common theme in pocketing the lion's share of those rich stakes purses though, was the pocket journey, a strategy that executed flawlessly in all three stakes splits.
