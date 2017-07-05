Lots of rain, above average temperatures recorded in June in northern, eastern Maine
When the state experienced a sustained period of good weather over the Independence Day holiday weekend, it was somewhat of a relief to Karen Hutchinson of Houlton. She said Wednesday morning that she took her children to the parade in Houlton followed by a trip to a nearby lake, but acknowledged being fearful that the cool, rainy weather from June would linger on into the summer.
