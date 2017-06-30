Jennifer Harnish of Baker Newman Noye...

Jennifer Harnish of Baker Newman Noyes Awarded 2017 Maine HR Director's Award

PORTLAND, Maine a' Baker Newman Noyes announced that Jennifer Harnish was awarded the 2017 Maine HR Director's Award by the Society for Human Resource Management Maine State Council , in recognition of her leadership and many contributions to the HR profession. Harnish, who joined BNN in 2011, serves as director of human resources for the firm's five regional offices in New England.

