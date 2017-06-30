Jay Leno's steam-powered car makes it up mountain
A television crew filmed Leno's Stanley steam-powered car driving the auto road to the summit of New Hampshire's Mount Washington this week. He tells the Portland Press Herald that the idea was to recreate the first time a Stanley drove up the mountain in 1899.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate Republican Health Care Bill In Peril
|Jun 28
|longtail
|1
|Maine needs leadership, not acrimony, to pass a...
|Jun 26
|longtail
|1
|Let's be clear: Eliminating Maine's education s...
|Jun 20
|longtail
|1
|Maine Master Gardener program helps communities...
|Jun 17
|jasmina1990
|1
|Poliquin: The state should take control of nati...
|Jun 8
|longtail
|1
|UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May '17
|Paul
|6
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC