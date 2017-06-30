Jay Leno's steam-powered car makes it...

Jay Leno's steam-powered car makes it up mountain

A television crew filmed Leno's Stanley steam-powered car driving the auto road to the summit of New Hampshire's Mount Washington this week. He tells the Portland Press Herald that the idea was to recreate the first time a Stanley drove up the mountain in 1899.

