Fund group homes so Maine doesn't abandon people with disabilities
House Majority Leader Erin Herbig , D-Belfast, turns to speak to other representatives during the first session of the 128th Legislature. More than 4,000 people with intellectual disabilities in the state of Maine require services from direct support professionals who ensure they take their medication, help them eat and use the bathroom, and run group homes to provide a safe place for them to live with 24/7 assistance.
