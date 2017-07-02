Fred J. Field for The Boston Globe In...

Fred J. Field for The Boston Globe In rural Maine, fear of GOP Medicaid cuts runs deep

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

To measure how Republicans' proposed cuts to the federal Medicaid program might harm rural Americans, Maine's Piscataquis County is a good place to start. Stretching from the center of Maine northward, it is one of only two counties east of the Mississippi that still qualify as "frontier" territory, with 17,000-odd residents scattered over an area the size of Connecticut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate Republican Health Care Bill In Peril Jun 28 longtail 1
News Maine needs leadership, not acrimony, to pass a... Jun 26 longtail 1
News Let's be clear: Eliminating Maine's education s... Jun 20 longtail 1
News Maine Master Gardener program helps communities... Jun 17 jasmina1990 1
News Poliquin: The state should take control of nati... Jun 8 longtail 1
News UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa... May '17 longtail 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) May '17 Paul 6
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,858 • Total comments across all topics: 282,202,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC