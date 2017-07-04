Fourth of July festivities a family tradition for many Mainers
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/04/2017 - Shayla Henderson, 8, waves her flag during the annual Fourth of July parade from Brewer to downtown Bangor Tuesday. Ashley L. Conti BANGOR, Maine -- 07/04/2017 - Shayla Henderson, 8, waves her flag during the annual Fourth of July parade from Brewer to downtown Bangor Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate Republican Health Care Bill In Peril
|Jun 28
|longtail
|1
|Maine needs leadership, not acrimony, to pass a...
|Jun 26
|longtail
|1
|Let's be clear: Eliminating Maine's education s...
|Jun 20
|longtail
|1
|Maine Master Gardener program helps communities...
|Jun 17
|jasmina1990
|1
|Poliquin: The state should take control of nati...
|Jun 8
|longtail
|1
|UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May '17
|Paul
|6
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC