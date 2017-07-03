Despite our divisions, we can unite t...

Despite our divisions, we can unite to celebrate the American democratic experiment

All around us today we see a deeply divided nation that appears to be coming apart at the seams with radically conflicting visions for the nation's future, uproar in high office, and a politics of resentment and revilement. Nevertheless, the Fourth of July brings the country together to commemorate the Declaration of Independence , the remarkable document that launched our ongoing experiment in governance that strives to improve the lives of ordinary people.

