Delegitimizing his presidency, one tweet at a time

It marked a rare presidential moment on a most un-presidential day -- Donald Trump stood at a podium flanked by flags as "Stars and Stripes Forever" rang out, after delivering a speech on energy . But a day later, all around Washington on Friday, a storm of criticism still raged around his decision to level vicious tweets at MSNBC television anchor Mika Brzezinski .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MIPrepZone.