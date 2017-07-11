Coastal Maine floral landscapes for July

Catinka Knoth will give a series of free drawing classes on depicting Maine coastal floral scenes Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Community Room of Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St., beginning July 10. Participants will create art using pencils, colored pencils, crayons and scissors, with an emphasis on drawing in color. Knoth will give instruction and guidance.

