Coastal Maine floral landscapes for July

Coastal Maine floral landscapes for July

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Herald Gazette

Catinka Knoth will give a series of free drawing classes on depicting Maine coastal floral scenes Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Community Room of Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St., beginning July 10. Participants will create art using pencils, colored pencils, crayons and scissors, with an emphasis on drawing in color. Knoth will give instruction and guidance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate Republican Health Care Bill In Peril Jun 28 longtail 1
News Maine needs leadership, not acrimony, to pass a... Jun 26 longtail 1
News Let's be clear: Eliminating Maine's education s... Jun 20 longtail 1
News Maine Master Gardener program helps communities... Jun 17 jasmina1990 1
News Poliquin: The state should take control of nati... Jun 8 longtail 1
News UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa... May '17 longtail 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) May '17 Paul 6
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,357 • Total comments across all topics: 282,229,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC