Woman attacked by rabid raccoon unwit...

Woman attacked by rabid raccoon unwittingly brings out the best of Maine

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

If you've been on the internet in the past couple of days, you've likely seen the story of how 21-year-old Rachel Borch fought off a rabid raccoon with her bare hands, a battle she ended up winning after drowning it in a puddle. If you've been on the internet in the past couple of days, you've likely seen the story of how 21-year-old Rachel Borch of Hope fought off a rabid raccoon with her bare hands , a battle she ended up winning after drowning the animal in a puddle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maine Master Gardener program helps communities... 9 hr jasmina1990 1
News Poliquin: The state should take control of nati... Jun 8 longtail 1
News UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa... May 23 longtail 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) May 20 Paul 6
News Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M... May '17 longtail 1
News Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr... May '17 joe 13
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) May '17 Sidehillgouger 19
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,174 • Total comments across all topics: 281,829,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC