Woman attacked by rabid raccoon unwittingly brings out the best of Maine
If you've been on the internet in the past couple of days, you've likely seen the story of how 21-year-old Rachel Borch fought off a rabid raccoon with her bare hands, a battle she ended up winning after drowning it in a puddle. If you've been on the internet in the past couple of days, you've likely seen the story of how 21-year-old Rachel Borch of Hope fought off a rabid raccoon with her bare hands , a battle she ended up winning after drowning the animal in a puddle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maine Master Gardener program helps communities...
|9 hr
|jasmina1990
|1
|Poliquin: The state should take control of nati...
|Jun 8
|longtail
|1
|UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa...
|May 23
|longtail
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May 20
|Paul
|6
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|May '17
|joe
|13
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|May '17
|Sidehillgouger
|19
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC