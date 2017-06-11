Wind, air quality advisories in effect for Sunday

People in the northern half of Maine are being warned about high winds today, while those along the coast are advised that air quality will be poor. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Aroostook, Somerset, Piscataquis and northern Penobscot counties, where wind speeds are expected to be in the 20 to 30 mph range with gusts as high as 50 mph.

