Wind, air quality advisories in effect for Sunday
People in the northern half of Maine are being warned about high winds today, while those along the coast are advised that air quality will be poor. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Aroostook, Somerset, Piscataquis and northern Penobscot counties, where wind speeds are expected to be in the 20 to 30 mph range with gusts as high as 50 mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poliquin: The state should take control of nati...
|Jun 8
|longtail
|1
|UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa...
|May 23
|longtail
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May 20
|Paul
|6
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|May '17
|joe
|13
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|May '17
|Sidehillgouger
|19
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|May '17
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC