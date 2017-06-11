Wind, air quality advisories in effec...

Wind, air quality advisories in effect for Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

People in the northern half of Maine are being warned about high winds today, while those along the coast are advised that air quality will be poor. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Aroostook, Somerset, Piscataquis and northern Penobscot counties, where wind speeds are expected to be in the 20 to 30 mph range with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poliquin: The state should take control of nati... Jun 8 longtail 1
News UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa... May 23 longtail 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) May 20 Paul 6
News Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M... May '17 longtail 1
News Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr... May '17 joe 13
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) May '17 Sidehillgouger 19
News Here's your license, now get into that voting b... May '17 longtail 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,968 • Total comments across all topics: 281,697,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC