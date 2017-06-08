Why did James Comey say, 'Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?'
Formed FBI director James Comey recounts a series of conversations with President Donald Trump as he testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 8. Comey alleges Trump repeatedly pressed him for his "loyalty" and directly pushed him to "lift the cloud" of investigation by declaring publicly the president was not the target of the probe into his campaign's Russia ties. Former FBI director James Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday that he believed President Donald Trump was ordering him to drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn when Comey spoke with the president in February.
