What have I been exposed to?

With Lyme, Anaplasmosis and Babesia on the rise here in Maine and the two recently reported cases of Powassan in the Midcoast region, how are we to know and understand what tick-borne diseases we have been exposed to if we don't become symptomatic right away and the classic "bulls eye rash" doesn't appear? We're probably safe, right? WRONG! A 2015 field surveillance done by researchers from Maine Medical Research Institute, found that more than 50 percent of Maine's tick population carried Lyme disease. In an August 2016 article in the Bangor Daily News titled "Maine Records Spike in Diseases carried by ticks, not just Lyme" referencing Anaplasmosis and Babesiosis .

