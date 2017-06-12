Trial delay for man accused of scaring woman to death
A man stands accused of causing a Maine woman's fatal heart attack by frightening her during a 2015 attempted burglary. Jury selection was due to begin Monday for Carlton Young, who's pleaded not guilty to felony murder.
